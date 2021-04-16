UPSC SO/Steno LDCE 2015 final result declared; check selection list at upsc.gov.in

The final selection list features 605 candidates based on the merits of the written exam conducted in October 2015 and the evaluation of service records that was held in March 2021 by the UPSC

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the final results of the Combined SO-Steno LDCE, 2015 examination today (Friday, 16 April, 2021). The results were for the recruitment of section officers and stenographers (Grade-‘B’/ Grade-I).

The final result was announced based on the merits of the written exam conducted in October 2015 while the evaluation of service records was held in March 2021 by the UPSC.

Across the country, 605 applicants have been shortlisted in each of the nine categories. As per merit basis, the category-wise lists of candidates, who have been recommended for inclusion in the Select List of 2015, are made available on the website upsc.gov.in.

As mentioned in the notification, below is the list in respect of each of the nine categories with the number of candidates recommended:

Category 1 - Section Officers’ Grade of the Central Secretariat Service (470 candidates)

Category 2: Section Officers’ Grade (Integrated Grade II & III) of the General Cadre of the Indian Foreign Service, Branch ‘B’ (16 candidates)

Category 3: Section Officers’ Grade of the Railway Board Secretariat Service (7 candidates)

Category 4: Private Secretary Grade of the Central Secretariat Stenographers’ Service (73 candidates)

Category 5: Grade ’I’ of the Stenographers’ Cadre of the Indian Foreign Service, Branch ‘B’ (4 candidates)

Category 6: Grade ’A’ & ‘B’ merged of the Armed Forces Headquarters Stenographers’ Service (17 candidates)

Category 7: Grade ‘B’ of the Railway Board Secretariat Stenographers’ Service (4 candidates)

Category 8: Section Officers’ Grade of the Intelligence Bureau (14 candidates)

Category 9: Private Secretary Grade in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (Nil)

In the merit list, the name of the selected candidates and the roll number have been mentioned. Also, the marks will be made available on the website within fifteen days after the declaration of the result.