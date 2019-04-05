UPSC topper Kanishak Kataria is IIT-B graduate, qualified civil services exam with Mathematics as optional subject

Rajasthan's Kanishak Kataria, a B Tech graduate from IIT Bombay, has topped the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam, announced on Friday.

Kataria, belongs to the SC Category and qualified the examination with Mathematics as his optional subject.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Kataria is currently working as a data scientist in qplum based in Bengaluru.

While Kataria has topped the exams, Akshat Jain from Rajasthan and Junaid Ahmad from Uttar Pradesh have ranked second and third, respectively.

Srushti Jayant Deshmukh from Madhya Pradesh is the topper among women and ranked fifth.

The final ranks have been announced based on the results of the written part of Civil Services Examination, 2018 held by the UPSC in September-October, 2018 and the interviews for Personality Test held in February-March, 2019.

A total number of 759 candidates have been recommended for appointment in Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and Central Services.

The other nine candidates in the top 10 ranks are Shreyans Kumar, Shubhan Gupta, Karnati Varunreddy, Vaishali Singh, Gunjan Dwivedi and Tanmay Vashistha Sharma.

With agency inputs

