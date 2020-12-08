UPSC releases notification for EPFO EO/AO recruitment exam 2020-21 centre change at upsc.gov.in

The window of submitting the revised choice of exam centres by the candidates in the first phase will open from 15 to 21 December 2020 up to 6 pm

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification regarding centre change for Enforcement Officer (EO)/ Accounts Officer (AO) recruitment test 2020-2021.

As per the notice released by UPSC on its official website upsc.gov.in, the exam will be held at 72 centres across India.

Candidates' request for change in their Centres will be considered against the available capacities at the existing Centres as well as new centres which have been added.

As many as 49 centres having available capacity will be opened in the first phase. In the second phase, other centres shall be opened as feasible.

The window of submitting the revised choice of exam centres by the candidates in the first phase will open from 15 to 21 December 2020 up to 6 pm. The second phase will be open between 29 December 2020 and 4 January 2021 up to 6 pm on the official website: upsconline.nic.in.

The commission said that requests for change in the recruitment exam centres will be considered based on the principle of "first apply-first allot" basis. After the capacity of a particular centre is attained, it will be frozen. Those, who cannot get a centre of their choice due to ceiling will have to select choose from remaining options.

As per a report by Times Now, the recruitment examination will be conducted by the UPSC on 9 May 2021. The exam was postponed earlier due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per a report by Jagran Josh, the recruitment exam is being conducted to fill 421 vacancies in EPFO. Candidates who qualify the offline (pen and paper) mode test will be called for interview round. The written test and interview will carry weightage in the ratio of 75:25.

The written test will be of 100 marks and candidates will get a total of 2 hours to complete the paper. PwD candidates will be getting 20 minutes per hour more in the exam.

The paper will have multiple-choice questions (MCQs). For each of the incorrect answer, 1/3rd of the marks will be deducted.