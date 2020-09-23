UPSC releases marks for NDA, NA II 2019 exams at upsc.gov.in; here's how to check results

Candidates can check their score on the commission's official website: upsc.gov.in. A total of 662 candidates have been selected.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the list of the candidates who cleared the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) II 2019 exams.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the written exam was conducted on 17 November, 2019.

The written test was followed by interviews conducted by the Services Selection Board, the Ministry of Defence, for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of National Defence Academy for the 144th Course and Naval Academy for the 106th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC).

As per NDTV, the final result for the UPSC NDA and NA (II) was declared on 14 September, 2020.

Both the written exam and interview carried 900 marks each and candidates' score out of 1,800 is released in the list released by the commission.

With 1,051 marks, Aditya Arya has secured top rank in the exam. Arya secured 602 in the written test and 449 in the interview.

Here's the direct link to check NDA and NA exam (II), 2019 marks of recommended candidates.

Steps to check result:

Step 1: Go to UPSC website: upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Tap on the link that mentions, "Marks of Recommended Candidates: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2019."

Step 3: A PDF document with name and marks of selected candidates will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Save and take a printout of the result.

Candidates who have qualified will have to undergo training to get commissioned in the Indian Armed Forces.