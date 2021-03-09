UPSC releases IES, ISS exam 2020 interview test schedule at upsc.gov.in; interviews to begin 19 April

The interviews will be held in two sessions, with the morning session beginning at 9 am and the afternoon session commencing from 1 pm

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam schedule for Indian Economics Service (IES) 2020 and Indian Statistical Service (ISS) 2020 interview on its official site upsc.gov.in.

The candidates who have successfully cleared the written test will now have to appear for the interview round or the personality test round, as per the scheduled dates.

According to Jagran Josh, the IES interviews will be conducted from 19 April to 22 April.

On the other hand, the ISS interviews will be held from 19 to 23 April.

The interviews will be held in two sessions, with the morning session beginning at 9 am and the afternoon session commencing from 1 pm.

The published lists show the candidates divided into various sessions and different days based on their roll numbers.

Follow these steps to check the schedule:

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link: ‘UPSC IES/ ISS interview schedule 2020’ on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: The UPSC IES and ISS interview schedule will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and save the PDF

Here is the direct link to the UPSC IES 2020 interview schedule.

Here is the direct link to the UPSC ISS 2020 interview schedule.

As per Careers 360, 31 candidates have been called for the UPSC Indian Economic Services. For the UPSC Indian Statistical Services, 131 applicants have been called in.

Interview is the last stage of the recruitment process. The candidates had to sit for the preliminary exam and the mains before being screened for the interviews.