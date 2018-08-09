UPSC releases Combined Defence Services notification, apply online before 3 September

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for Combined Defence Services (CDS) 2 along with the application form on 8 August. Candidates can fill the online application form till 3 September. CDS application form can be filled in two parts. Part 1 is about filling the basic details, while part 2 includes uploading of photograph, signature, payment of fee and signing the declaration check box.

To fill the application form, candidates must have one valid identity proof like Aadhar Card/Voter Card/PAN Card/Passport/Driving License or any other photo ID Card issued by the State/Central Government. CDS 2018 written exam is scheduled to be conducted on 18 November. The admit card will be available three weeks before the commencement of written exam.

Steps to fill CDS 2 Application Form (Part I)

• Click on the Registration link for application form part 1 at https://upsconline.nic.in/mainmenu2.php

• Read the important instructions and click on yes button.

• Fill the basic details like name, DOB, Father’s name, Mother’s name, address, community the candidate belongs to (General, OBC, SC, ST)

Steps to fill CDS 2 Application Form (Part II)

• To proceed further, candidates need to login and register for part 2 of application form.

• To login, candidates must enter their Part 1 Registration-IDRegistration Number and Date of Birth.

• Upload the scanned photograph, signature and choose the mode of payment.

• Tick the declaration checkbox to submit the application form.

Documents required while filling CDS Application Form 2018

• Scanned photograph and signature of candidates must be in JPG format with a file size less than 40 KB and greater than 7 KB resolution must be 140 pixel height by 110 pixel width and bit depth of image file should be 24 bit.

• Matriculation Certificate

• Active Email ID

• One photo identity proof like Aadhar Card/Voter Card/PAN Card/Passport/Driving License

Payment of the application fee of Rs 200 can be online through SBI net banking or by cash via SBI bank challan or through credit card/debit card.

Candidates may pay through SBI challan 24 hours after registering. The last date to pay by challan is 2 September.

Women and SC/ST candidates are exempted from paying the application fee.

On successful registration, an email will be received by candidates to their registered email ID.

CDS exam is conducted twice a year. Over 3 to 4 lakh students appear every year for CDS exam.