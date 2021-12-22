UPSC releases CDS 2022 notification at upsc.gov.in; last date to apply is 11 Jan

As per the notification, as many as 341 vacancies will be filled via the CDS 2022 recruitment drive. The application fee is Rs 200 for candidates belonging to unreserved category; while for female, SC, and ST category candidates, there is no fee

The official notification for Combined Defence Services (CDS) 2022 examination has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday, 22 December. Candidates who are willing to apply for the recruitment exam, can check the commission's official notification at upsc.gov.in.

As per the notification, as many as 341 vacancies will be filled via the CDS 2022 recruitment drive. The last date to fill the application form is 11 January, 2022 (till 6 pm). The application fee is Rs 200 for candidates belonging to unreserved category; while for female, SC, and ST category candidates, there is no fee.

Before you proceed to fill the CDS application form, here are a few things to keep in mind:

- Candidates need to ensure that they meet the eligibility criteria mentioned in the notification

- All the applications for CDS 2022 have to be submitted via the commission's official portal - upsconline.nic.in. There is no other mode for applying to the CDS recruitment examination

- Candidates are advised to submit only one application form and ensure that they have completed the application from all aspects

- Candidates also need scan their photographs and signatures (in JPEG format) and keep them handy before starting to fill the application form. As per the notification, each file must have a minimum size of 20 KB and a maximum of 300 KB.

- Personal details such as candidate’s name, mother’s and father’s name, date of birth must match with that mentioned in Class 10th certificate

- Applicants must keep ready the details of one photo ID proof such as an Aadhar card, PAN card, voter card, passport, driving license, or any other photo ID proof issued by central or state government

- A valid email ID must be provided by every candidate while filling the online application form. The UPSC will make all correspondences via the email ID given by the candidate in the form

As per the calendar released by the UPSC, the CDS 2022 exam is slated to take place on April 10, 2022. The time period for candidates to withdraw applications is from January 18 to 24, 2022, till 6 pm. Applicants will be able to do so via the Commission's official website.