UPSC releases CAPF (AC) 2021 application forms at upsconline.nic.in; exam to be held on 8 August

The application process will shut on 5 May. The allotment of exam centres will be on a 'first-apply-first allot' basis, the official notification said

CAPF (AC) 2021: The notification for the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2021 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Candidates can apply online by visiting the official website — upsconline.nic.in.

The last date to apply is 5 May.

The allotment of centres will be on the 'first-apply-first allot' basis and once a particular centre is given, it will be final. Hence, it is advised that candidates apply as soon as possible so that they can get the centre of their choice.

Applicants can follow these steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘ONLINE APPLICATION FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’ link

Step 3: Now, click ‘Part 1’ of the application

Step 4: Read all the instructions carefully and proceed to the next page

Step 5: Fill in all the required information

Step 6: Registration Part-II consists of filling up payment details (except for fee exempted candidates), uploading of photograph, signature, photo identity card document, selection of examination centre and agreeing to Declaration

Step 7: After filling the form and payment, submit it

Step 8: Save a copy and take a printout, if required

Here’s the direct link.

On successful completion of the application, an auto-generated email message will be sent on the candidate’s registered email-id. No changes are allowed in the online application, once it is submitted.

In case any changes are required, candidates are required to apply with a fresh application. The candidate's photo ID card used in the application will be used for future referencing and candidates are advised to carry this ID card while appearing for the examination or personality test.

Breakdown of vacancies

Total=159

(i) BSF 35

(ii) CRPF 36

(iii) CISF 67

(iv) ITBP 20

(v) SSB 01

Eligibility

1. Candidate must be an Indian citizen

2. Both males and females can apply

3. A candidate must be a minimum of 20 years and a maximum of 25 years. A relaxation of 5 years is given to SC/ST candidates. Relaxation of 3 years is given to OBC candidates.

The written examination will be held on 8 August. Shortlisted candidates will undertake the Physical Efficiency Test. After that, the interview will be held. On the basis of all three tests, the final merit list will be prepared.