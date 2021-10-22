UPSC releases application form for CAPF (ACs) exam 2021 at upsconline.nic.in; check direct link here

On the UPSC’s official website, candidates first need to register themselves by using their registered roll number and other personal details

The Detailed Application Form (DAF) for the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) examination 2021 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Those who have qualified the examination are requested to visit the official website at upsconline.nic.in to fill the DAF.

Candidates should note that the last date to fill-up the form is till 3 November up to 6:00 pm.

Check steps to follow while filling up the Detailed Application Form (DAF):

Step 1: Go to the official website at https://upsconline.nic.in/

Step 2: Search and click on the “DAF for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC” link that is available on the homepage

Step 3: Candidates will then have to click on the link that reads, “CENTRAL ARMED POLICE FORCES (ACs) EXAMINATION, 2021”

Step 4: As the link opens, applicants need to log in using their registered roll number and password

Step 5: Then, fill the CAPF (ACs) Detailed Application Form and submit

Step 6: Finally, download the form and keep a printout of the same for future use or reference

Direct link to fill CAPF (ACs) 2021 DAF: https://upsconline.nic.in/daf/daf_capf_2021/

On the UPSC’s official website, candidates first need to register themselves by using their registered roll number and other personal details. Following that, a login ID and password will be mailed to the aspirant’s email address only after successful registration online. After this process is done, applicants can log in to the detailed application window and fill the form.

The UPSC CAPF exam 2021 was a written test that was conducted for the recruitment of Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) viz. Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). It was earlier that the Commission had released the CAPF (ACs) result.

This year, a total of 1,103 candidates have cleared the UPSC CAPF exam 2021 which was conducted on 8 August. These selected aspirants will now appear for the Physical Efficiency Tests or Physical Standards Test and Medical Standards Tests in due course of time.