UPSC releases admit cards for NDA exam 2020 at upsc.gov.in; steps to download
The NDA and Naval Academy exams (I) and (II) will be held at various centres across the country on 6 September
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday released the admit card for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy Examination (I) and (II) 2020 on its website upsc.gov.in.
Applicants can download the online admit card by 6 September. The examinations will be conducted by the UPSC at various centres across the country on 6 September.
Candidates are advised to examine the e-admit card carefully and immediately bring discrepancies, if any, to commission's attention. Applicants should mention their name, roll number, registration ID and name and year of the exam in all the correspondence with the UPSC.
The Commission has informed that the admission at the exam venue will be closed 10 minutes prior to the examination — at 9.50 am in the pre-session and at 1.50 pm in the afternoon session.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, candidates are advised to carry a copy of their admit card, or hall ticket, to the examination centre. They will not be permitted to take the exam if they fail to do so.
The UPSC has said that examinees will not be allowed to appear at any other venue other than the centre mentioned on the e-Admit Card. If a candidate takes the exam at any other venue for some reason, his/her candidature will be canceled.
Click here to read all the important instruction before downloading e-admit card for UPSC NDA and Naval Academy Exam 2020.
A report by The Times of India said that candidates must keep the admit card till the declaration of the final result as its production before Service Selection Board is mandatory.
Steps to download UPSC National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy Examination (I) & (II) 2020 online
Step 1: Go to the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in
Step 2: Under What's New section, click on the link that reads 'e-Admit Card: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) & (II), 2020
Step 3: On the new page, click on the link to download the UPSC admit card
Step 4: Enter your login credentials
Step 5: The admit card will appear on the display screen. Download and take printout for future reference.
Here's the direct link to download the admit card.
The commission has also advised the candidates to visit their examination venue at least a day in advance and familiarise themselves with the itinerary to avoid the last-minute hassle in their own interest.
Candidates have been asked to follow the COVID-19 guidelines and maintain social distancing as well as personal hygiene inside the examination hall and within the premises of the venue. Applicants have been asked to keep their mouth and nose covered with face mask in the venue. They will, however, have to remove it for verification, whenever required by the examination functionaries.
