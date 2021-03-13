UPSC Recruitment 2021: Notification out for five positions; steps to apply

The notification lists vacancies for four different categories: two posts for lady medical officer (family welfare), and one each for principal design officer (electrical), ship surveyor cum deputy director general and assistant architect

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued a recruitment notification on its official website https://www.upsc.gov.in. The notification lists vacancies for four different categories. The names and numbers of vacancies are as follows:

Lady Medical Officer(Family Welfare): Two

Principal Design Officer (Electrical): One

Ship Surveyor cum Deputy Director General: One

Assistant Architect: One

The last date to apply for these positions is Friday, 2 April. Aspirants can do so through the Online Recruitment Applications (ORA) portal. Here are the steps that they can take to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website https://www.upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the option ‘Online Recruitment Applications’ under the recruitment section

Step 3: Now, click on Apply Now written next to the post of your interest

Step 4: Read the instructions carefully and click on next. Another page will load. Carefully go through the instructions again and proceed

Step 5: You will be redirected to a new page. Click on the declaration box and press submit

Step 6: Now, click on New Registration and enter the details. Upload the required documents

Step 7: Lastly, pay the fee

Step 8: Download the UPSC recruitment 2021 application form

Step 9: Take the printout and save it for future reference

Aspirants who want to apply for more than one post can do so by creating separate applications on the portal. A fee of Rs 25 has to be submitted by candidates from the unreserved category for each application. However, SC, ST, PwBD as well as women candidates are not required to pay application fees