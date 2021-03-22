UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 13 deputy secretary posts at upsconline.nic.in by 3 May

Candidates between the age group 32 to 40 can apply for the post. The pay will be fixed at the minimum of Pay Level-12 in the pay matrix as per seventh CPC.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification on its official website for the recruitment of Deputy Secretary level officers on a contractual basis. The agency is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 13 vacancies. The last date to apply is 3 May.

According to the official notification, candidates between the age group 32 to 40 can apply for the post.

"The pay will be fixed at the minimum of pay level-12 in the pay matrix as per 7th CPC (approximate gross salary would be around Rs. 1,19,000/- including DA, Tpt Allowance and HRA in present level)," reads the notice.

The selected candidates will be deputed in various departments which include the Department of School Education and Literacy, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (Ministry of Commerce and Industry), Insolvency and Bankruptcy (1 Post), Iron/Steel Industry, Information Technologies, Rural Livelihood, Electricity Distribution, Mining Legislation and Policy, Sagarmala and PPP, Environment Policy, Manufacturing Sector, Food Processing, and Urban Water Management.

Steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website, www.upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Upload the required documents/certificates

Step 3: Fill correct and active email address

Step 4: Submit the application and take a printout for future reference

Candidates applying for more than one post should apply separately for each post. The aspirants have to bring along the printouts of their applications and other documents during the interview round.