UPSC Recruitment 2020: Registration opens for 121 vacancies across domains; apply at upsc.gov.in

There are 36 posts for medical officer, two posts for assistant engineer, 60 posts for specialist grade 3 assistant professor, 21 posts for senior scientific officer and one post for architect (Group A)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited application for 121 posts on its official website upsc.gov.in. The closing date of application 13 August.

Interested candidates need to go to https://www.upsconline.nic.in/ora/VacancyNoticePub.php and apply for the position of their choice.

According to the official notification, the posts up for grabs include medical officer under Ayush Ministry, assistant engineer, under Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence, Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (General Medicine) under Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Neuro Surgery) under Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Senior Scientific Officer (Ballistics), Forensic Science Laboratory, Home Department, Senior Scientific Officer (Biology, Chemistry, documents, photo, physics), Forensic Science Laboratory under Home Department, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi, Architect (Group-A) Urban Planning under Department of Urban Planning (Architect Wing), Chandigarh Administration.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, there are 36 posts for Medical Officer, 2 posts for Assistant Engineer, 60 posts for Specialist Grade 3 Assistant Professor, 21 posts for Senior Scientific Officer and 1 post for Architect (Group A)

Candidates need to have various degrees to be eligible for the posts.

Candidates for the post of Medical Officer should have a degree in Homoeopathy of a recognised University. Assistant Engineer candidates should have a Master’s Degree in Science in one of the subjects viz. Physics, Chemistry (Inorganic) from a recognised University or a Bachelor’s Degree in Metallurgy Engineering from a recognised University.

Candidates for Specialist Grade 3 Assistant Professor hould have a recognised MBBS degree qualification included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 and a Post-Graduate degree in the concerned speciality or Diplomate National Board (Neuro Surgery).

Candidates opting for Senior Scientific Officer (Biology) should have a Master’s Degree in Zoology or Botany or Anthropology or Life Science or Biochemistry or Microbiology or Genetics or Biotechnology or Molecular Biology or Forensic Science with Zoology or Botany or Forensic Science as one of the subject at B. Sc. Level from a recognised University.

Architect (Group A) candidates should have a degree in Architecture of a recognised University.

According to a report by India Today, the category-wise minimum level of suitability in interviews, irrespective of whether the selection is made only by interview or by Recruitment Test followed by an interview, will be UR/EWS-50 marks, OBC-45 marks, SC/ST/PH-40 marks, out of the total marks of an interview being 100.

Candidates who want to apply will have to pay a fee of Rs 25 by using net banking facility of SBI or by visa/master credit/debit card. SC/ST/PH/Women candidates need not pay any fees.