UPSC Recruitment 2020: 42 vacancies for engineers and MBBS degree holders released, apply at upsconline.nic.in by 15 October

UPSC Recruitment 2020 | If the panel receives a high number of applications, then it will adopt shortlisting criteria to restrict the number of candidates to be called for interview

UPSC Recruitment 2020 | The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a recruitment notification for filling 42 vacancies from candidates holding engineering or MBBS degrees. Candidates can submit the application at upsconline.nic.in or upsc.gov.in by 15 October.

According to a report by MoneyControl, the recruitment drive is being carried out to fill vacant 2 vacant posts each for Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance) Engineering Equipments (Ministry of Defence), Foreman Computer Science (Ministry of Defence), Senior Scientific Assistant Electrical (Ministry of Defence) and Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Medical Oncology) (Ministry of Health & Family Welfare).

There are 10 vacancies each for Senior Scientific Assistant Mechanical (Ministry of Defence), Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Clinical Haematology) (Ministry of Health & Family Welfare).

The drive will fill 3 vacancies Senior Scientific Assistant Computer (Ministry of Defence), 5 posts of Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Immuno- Haematology and Blood Transfusion (Ministry of Health & Family Welfare) and 6 posts of Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Neonatology) (Ministry of Health & Family Welfare).

The commission will shortlist the applications of eligible candidates and they will be called for an interview.

If it receives more number of applications, then it will adopt shortlisting criteria to restrict the number of candidates to be called for interview.

Candidates belonging to General, OBC, EWS category will have to pay application fee of Rs 25. There is no registration fee for SC, ST and women applicants.

For further details on UPSC recruitment 2020, candidates can click here.