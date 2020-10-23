UPSC Prelims Result 2020: List of qualifying candidates in Civil Services, IFS Prelim exam released on upsc.gov.in

Candidates who pass the UPSC Preliminary exam will have to fill the 'Detailed Application Form-I' or DAF-I to appear for the Civil Services Main exam.

UPSC Prelims 2020: The result of the Civil Services Preliminary was declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday. Candidates who appeared for the exam held on 4 October can check the qualifiers' list on the official website — upsc.gov.in.

Candidates who pass the UPSC Preliminary exam will have to fill the 'Detailed Application Form-I' or DAF-I to appear for the Civil Services Main exam. The official notification says that the DAF document will be released on the UPSC website on 28 October and will be available till 6 pm on 11 November.

"On the basis of the result of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 held on 04/10/2020, the candidates with the following Roll Numbers have qualified for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020," a notification issued by the government was quoted as saying by reports.

"Candidates are also informed that marks, cut off marks and answer keys of screening test held through CS (P) Examination, 2020 will be uploaded on the Commission’s website i.e. https://upsc.gov.in only after the entire process of the Civil Services Examination, 2020 is over i.e. after the declaration of final result," it added.

The notification also said that the marks, cut-off marks and answer keys of the UPSC Preliminary exam will be will be uploaded on the Commission's website "only after the entire process of the Civil Services Examination, 2020 is over i.e. after the declaration of final result".

The result of the Indian Forest Services Preliminary exam was also declared on Friday.

Steps to check the UPSC Preliminary 2020 result:

Step 1: Log on to official website — upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Select the 'result' link and enter details if required

Step 3: Scorecard will open, confirm credentials like your roll number

Step 4: Take a print out for future reference

Only the roll numbers of those who have qualified the prelims exam will appear in the list on the UPSC website. They will be eligible to write the Mains exam, likely to be held on 8 January 2021.

The UPSC Prelims exam was conducted with stringent precautions in line with COVID-19 protocol. Around 10.58 lakh had registered for the civil services exam. On completing the exam, candidates said that the question paper had been difficult but that it had "followed the pattern of previous years' question papers", Livemint reported.