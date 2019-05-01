UPSC Prelims 2019: Admit card for Civil Services preliminary examination released; download it from upsconline.nic.in

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Admit Card 2019| The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued the admit card for the civil services examination (CSE) on its official website. Interested candidates who will be appearing for the preliminary examinations can download the hall ticket through the official websites of the commission — upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in

UPSC will conduct the CSE prelims on 2 June, 2019, and all the candidates who have registered for the exam are required to download their admit card from the official site. The examination will be held to fill up 896 vacancies.

Steps to download UPSC CSE prelims 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC - upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the last option that reads “e-admit cards for various examinations of UPSC”

Step 3: Now click on the download option and you will re-directed to a new page.

Step 4: On the new page, an instruction sheet will open. Read it carefully and then click on the Yes button to proceed.

Step 5: Choose between entering your roll number and registration number to download the admit card.

Step 6: Download it and take a printout it for further use.

Every candidate is required to download their respective hall tickets for CSE prelims as without it they won’t be permitted to take the exam.

The selection process will be divided in three stages-civil services preliminary exam which will be an objective type paper, civil services main examination and the final stage will be that of interview/personality test.

According to The Indian Express, the sub-total of written tests in mains exam is of 1750 marks following a personality test of 275 marks. Hence, the examinations will carry an overall total of 2025 marks.

