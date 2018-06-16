UPSC NDA/NA (I) 2018 results declared, check on upsc.gov.in; Service Selection Board interview next for qualified candidates

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Saturday declared the written exam results of NDA/NA (I) 2018. Candidates can check the results on upsc.gov.in.

The examination was conducted on 22 April for the army, navy and air force wings of the NDA. The roll numbers of those who cleared the exam will appear on the results page. They now have to appear for the Service Selection Board interview. The courses will commence on 2 January, 2019, The Indian Express reported.

Here is how you can check your UPSC stream results:

1. Go to upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on 'What’s new' and go to the link for UPSC NDA, NA I 2018 Exam Results

3. A PDF file displaying the roll numbers of the qualified candidates will open

4. Download the file and print it for future reference

According to Scroll.in report, candidates who qualified the exam should visit joinindianarmy.nic.in and register within two weeks of the final result. The candidates will receive an e-mail containing the date of their interviews. After the interviews, the marksheets of the candidates will be uploaded on the official website within 15 days from when the final result is published.