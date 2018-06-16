You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

UPSC NDA/NA (I) 2018 results declared, check on upsc.gov.in; Service Selection Board interview next for qualified candidates

India FP Staff Jun 16, 2018 17:12:56 IST

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Saturday declared the written exam results of NDA/NA (I) 2018. Candidates can check the results on upsc.gov.in.

The examination was conducted on 22 April for the army, navy and air force wings of the NDA. The roll numbers of those who cleared the exam will appear on the results page. They now have to appear for the Service Selection Board interview. The courses will commence on 2 January, 2019, The Indian Express reported.

Representational image. Getty images.

Representational image. Getty images.

Here is how you can check your UPSC stream results:

1. Go to upsc.gov.in.
2. Click on 'What’s new' and go to the link for UPSC NDA, NA I 2018 Exam Results
3. A PDF file displaying the roll numbers of the qualified candidates will open
4. Download the file and print it for future reference

According to Scroll.in report, candidates who qualified the exam should visit joinindianarmy.nic.in and register within two weeks of the final result. The candidates will receive an e-mail containing the date of their interviews. After the interviews, the marksheets of the candidates will be uploaded on the official website within 15 days from when the final result is published.


Updated Date: Jun 16, 2018 17:12 PM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See
Group D - 16 Jun 2018
Argentina
0:0
Iceland
Match Center



Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores