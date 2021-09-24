UPSC NDA/NA Exam 2021: Application process begins for women candidates; check out the link and details

Applicants should note that the last date to register for the examination is 8 October. Also, only unmarried women candidates can apply for the recruitment drive

The online registration process for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examinations 2021 for women candidates has started by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today, 24 September. Women candidates, who are interested to apply for NDA/NA exam, can do so by visiting the official website of UPSC, https://upsconline.nic.in/.

“If a candidate, of any gender other than female, applies then the candidate will be liable to penal action in terms of Rule 7 of the Rules for this Examination including debarment for 10 years from appearing at all future Examinations/Recruitments of the UPSC,” a notice on the website reads.

Further on the website, the commission has also informed that there will be a ceiling or limit on the number of applicants allotted to each of the centres. Also, the allotment of centres will only be on the ‘first-apply-first allot’ basis. Once the total capacity of a particular exam centre is attained, it will be closed. Candidates are thus advised to apply early so that they could get a centre of their choice.

The decision to reopen the application window NDA/NA II test was reportedly taken up after the Supreme Court permitted women candidates to participate in the exam from this year onwards. An interim order, on 18 August this year, was passed by a division bench that comprised Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Hrishikesh Roy where it allowed women candidates to appear for the examination.

For the unversed, this NDA/NA II Exam 2021 will fill a total of 370 vacancies in the National Defence Academy and 30 posts in the Naval Academy (through 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme).

As per the previous schedule, the NDA/NA II Exam 2021 was planned to be conducted on 5 September but was postponed to 14 November along with the already arranged Combined Defence Services Examination (II) 2021.