UPSC NDA, Naval Academy Exam I 2022: Registration closes at 6pm, apply at upsconline.nic.in.

The online application process for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2022 will conclude today, 11 January 2022. Those who are interested and want to apply can do so by visiting the Union Public Service Commission’s official website at https://upsconline.nic.in . They can submit their applications by 6 pm, today.

UPSC NDA I 2022: Here’s how to apply

Visit official website of UPSC - https://upsconline.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link which says -‘ONLINE APPLICATION FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’

Then click on Part 1 registration for NDA/NA exam

Fill in the application form and select the post

Upload the requested documents, pay the fee and submit the application form

Take a printout for the NDA I 2022 application form for future reference

Check the direct link here.

The UPSC will conduct the NDA 1 exam 2022 on 10 April, 2022 at various exam centres across the country. The examination will be conducted for admission to the Navy, Army and Air Force wings of the National Defence Academy for the 149th Course, and for the 111th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) starting from 2 January, 2023.

Eligibility criteria

As per the official notification, only unmarried candidates (male/female) born not earlier than 2 July, 2003 and not later than 1 July, 2006 are eligible for the examination.

Educational qualification

Army Wing of National Defence Academy: Candidates must have cleared Class 12 (10+2 pattern) or equivalent exam held by the state education board.

Air Force, NDA’s Naval Wings and for the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian Naval Academy: Candidates must have cleared Class 12 with Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry subjects.

Applicants who are appearing in Class 12 (or equivalent examination) can also apply for the exam.

Application Fee

Applicants are required to pay a fee of Rs 100 by depositing the amount in SBI branches or by paying online. The fee is exempted for female candidates and candidates belonging to SC/ST category. The fee is also exempted for Wards of JCOs/NCOs/ORs.

For more details, candidates are advised to check the official notification.

Check official notice here.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 400 vacancies.

For more details and queries, candidates are advised to visit the official website of UPSC - https://upsconline.nic.in .

