UPSC NDA I 2021 exam scheduled for tomorrow: List of important documents to carry, instructions to follow
The examination will be organised in offline mode as per the schedule and there is no news regarding the postponement of the examination till now.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to conduct the NDA I Exam 2021 tomorrow (Sunday, 18 April) at various centres across the country. The examination will be organised tomorrow in offline mode as per the schedule and there is no news regarding the postponement of the examination till now.
The exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift begins at 10 am and the second shift will start at 2 pm. This test is conducted for admission to the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the NDA. This recruitment drive will fill up 400 vacancies.
Examination details
The written examination includes two papers: a Mathematics paper and a General Ability Test paper. The exam is for five hours with two and half hours for each paper. While the maximum marks for Mathematics is 300, the General Ability Test comes with maximum marks of 600.
Instructions to follow
Aspirants appearing for the entrance examination tomorrow need to follow few important instructions issued by the commission. These include:
- Candidates must use a black ball pen only for both writing and marking answers in the answer sheet.
- It is mandatory for all candidates to carry their admit cards to the exam venues. They will also have to show the printout of their e-admit card along with the photo identity card mentioned in the e-admit card at the allotted venue.
- Applicants are asked to carry two identical photographs (one photograph for each session), just in case, the photograph is not visible or blurred on the e-admit card.
- An hour before the exam, candidates will have to reach the specified exam centre. Also, the entry into the examination venue will be closed 10 minutes before the scheduled test.
- Students will have to follow all necessary guidelines issued by the Government of India regarding COVID-19 . Wearing face masks, carrying hand sanitisers, and maintaining social distancing will be mandatory for all students and invigilators.
also read
Kerala Assembly Election 2021, Karunagapally profile: CPI's R Ramachandran takes on Congress' CR Mahesh and BJP's Bitty Sudheer
Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Karunagapally constituency are: R Ramachandran of CPI, CR Mahesh of Congress, Bitty Sudheer of BJP
UPSC releases CAPF (AC) 2021 application forms at upsconline.nic.in; exam to be held on 8 August
The application process will shut on 5 May. The allotment of exam centres will be on a 'first-apply-first allot' basis, the official notification said