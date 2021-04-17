UPSC NDA I 2021 exam scheduled for tomorrow: List of important documents to carry, instructions to follow

The examination will be organised in offline mode as per the schedule and there is no news regarding the postponement of the examination till now.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to conduct the NDA I Exam 2021 tomorrow (Sunday, 18 April) at various centres across the country. The examination will be organised tomorrow in offline mode as per the schedule and there is no news regarding the postponement of the examination till now.

The exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift begins at 10 am and the second shift will start at 2 pm. This test is conducted for admission to the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the NDA. This recruitment drive will fill up 400 vacancies.

Examination details

The written examination includes two papers: a Mathematics paper and a General Ability Test paper. The exam is for five hours with two and half hours for each paper. While the maximum marks for Mathematics is 300, the General Ability Test comes with maximum marks of 600.

Instructions to follow

Aspirants appearing for the entrance examination tomorrow need to follow few important instructions issued by the commission. These include: