UPSC NDA 2019: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination II to be held today; paper to be held in two parts

UPSC NDA 2019 | The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is set to hold the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2019 on 17 November (Sunday). The paper will be held in offline mode and two parts - Mathematics and General Ability Test.

Paper I is out of 300 marks and students will get 150 minutes to complete this section. Paper-II is on English competency and it is a general aptitude test that is out of 600 marks, which is also to be completed in 150 minutes. According to NDTV, both question papers will be set in Hindi and English.

Candidates selected through the recruitment process will be trained to serve the Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), Indian Military Academy (IMA) and Officer’s Training Academy (OTA).

All students appearing for the written examination on Sunday are required to bring a printout of their e-Admit card, along with an original photo identity card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card.

Ten minutes before the exams starts, the entry will be closed to all candidates. Paper I starts at 10 am and paper II begins at 2 pm. Candidates who do not have clear photograph or a photograph is not available on the UPSC NDA 2 hall ticket on the admit card will have to bring a photo identity proof and two passport size photographs one for each session for appearing at the examination with an undertaking form.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.