UPSC ISS exam 2020 notification released; last date of online application on 30 June, check details at upsconline.nic.in

UPSC ISS exam 2020 | The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for Indian Statistical Services (ISS) Examination 2020. Willing and eligible candidates can apply for UPSC ISS 2020 exam on the commission's website - at upsconline.nic.in till 6 pm on 30 June.

The UPSC in its notification said that the approximate number of vacancies to be filled through ISS exam 2020 is 47.

The ISS exam 2020 will be conducted by UPSC from 16 October, 2020.

Candidates, who want to withdraw from the examination, can do so from 7 to 13 July till 6 pm after which the link will be disabled.

Candidates applying for the examination must be between 21 to 30 years of age as on 1 August 2020.

Here’s the direct link to apply for UPSC Indian Statistical Service Exam 2020 - https://www.upsconline.nic.in/mainmenu2.php

ISS Exam 2020: Educational qualification

Candidates applying for the ISS Exam 2020 should have a bachelor’s or master’s degree with statistics/mathematical statistics/ applied statistics as one of the subject from a recognised university.

ISS Exam 2020: Application fee

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 200 by 29 June. Female applicants and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribe and persons with benchmark disability have been exempted from payment of the fee.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, UPSC ISS 2020 exam will be conducted in two parts. The first part will be a written exam of 1,000 marks, while the second part will be viva-voce of candidates as may be called by UPSC. The viva-voce carries a maximum of 200 marks.

The written exam will have General English (100 marks), General Studies (100 marks), Statistics-I (Objective), Statistics-II (Objective), Statistics-III (Descriptive) and Statistics-IV (Descriptive) all of 200 marks each.

Statistics I and II will be of Objective Type Questions (80 questions with maximum marks of 200 in each paper) to be attempted in 120 minutes.

Statistics III and IV will be of descriptive type having short answer/small problems questions (50%) and long answer and comprehension problem questions (50%).

The General English and General Studies papers will be of subjective type.

A report by Careers 360 said that in March this year, UPSC had released a notification for ISS exam 2020 but had postponed it due to the COVID 19 pandemic. After a special meeting held by the Commission on June 5, it has released a revised calendar for all the exams that are to be conducted this year.