UPSC IFS Main Exam 2020 time table released at upsc.gov.in; tests from 28 Feb to 7 Mar
The UPSC IFS (Main) exam 2020 will be held in two shifts: the first shift will be from 9 am to 12 pm and the second shift will be from 2 pm to 5 pm
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the time table for Indian Forest Service (Main) exam, 2020 on its official website upsc.gov.in.
As per the schedule, the examination will be conducted from 28 February to 7 March 2021.
As per NDTV, candidates who have cleared the UPSC IFS prelims exam conducted on 4 October, will be eligible to appear for the main examination. The result of the preliminary exam was declared on 23 October.
The UPSC IFS (Main) exam 2020 will be held in two shifts: the first shift will be from 9 am to 12 pm and the second shift will be from 2 pm to 5 pm.
There will be no paper on 1 March, 2020.
To check the detailed schedule of the UPSC IFS (Main) exam 2020, click here.
Those appearing for the exam should note that there is a negative marking for every incorrect answer. As per The Times of India, the exam will have objective type questions. Candidates will have to use black ball pen to answer the paper.
Those appearing for the exam will not be allowed to carry any electronic items in the examination centre.
The candidates will have to abide by the guidelines of the examination. If they fail to do so, disciplinary action may be taken against them.
Candidates who qualify the written exam will be called for interview round. Before the interview, shortlisted candidates will have to mandatorily indicate the order of preference of zones/ cadres in the online detailed application form-II (DAF-II).
They will also be required to upload all the relevant documents/ certificates along with the DAF-II.
