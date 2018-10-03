UPSC IFS main exam 2018 schedule released; candidates can check timetable on upsc.gov.in

The Indian Foreign Service (IFS) Main Exam 2018 schedule has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on the official website upsc.gov.in. Candidates who have passed the IFS preliminary exam are eligible to appear for the main exam. The main exam, which will be held from 2 December to 10 December 2018, will be held in two different sessions — morning and afternoon session — every day.

The morning session is scheduled to be held from 9 am to 12 noon, and the afternoon session will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm. The DAF forms will be available from 4 October, according to The Times of India.

'General English' and 'General Knowledge' are compulsory subjects for the main exam. Candidates are allowed to choose between two of the optional subjects. They will then be able to appear for both, Paper 1 and Paper 2 of the respective subjects they choose. The compulsory subjects are for 300 marks each. However, the optional subjects are of 200 marks each. Both categories allow 3 hours as the duration for the exams.

The preliminary exam results were announced in July. According to reports, the admit card for the main exam is expected to be released three weeks before the examination.

With inputs from agencies