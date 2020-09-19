UPSC IES, ISS examination dates: Exam to be held from 16 to 18 October; check upsc.gov.in

UPSC IES, ISS exam dates | The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the timetable for the Indian Economic Services and Indian Statistical Services examinations 2020

UPSC IES, ISS exam dates | The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the timetable for the Indian Economic Services and Indian Statistical Services examinations 2020. Candidates who have registered for the exams can download the timetable from the official website at upsc.gov.in. The exams will be conducted on 16,17 and 18 October in multiple shifts.

According to the official notification, General English (Descriptive) will be held from 9 am to 12 pm and General Studies (Descriptive) will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm on 16 October. On 17 October, General Economics-I (Descriptive) and Statistics – I (Objective) will be held from 9 am to 11 am, while General Economics-II (Descriptive) will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm and Statistics – II (Objective) will be held from 2pm to 4pm. On 18 October, General Economics-III (Descriptive), Statistics –III (Descriptive) will be held between 9 am to 12 noon, Indian Economics (Descriptive) and Statistics – IV (Descriptive) will be held between 2 pm and 5 pm.

According to a report in The Indian Express, an approximate 15 vacancies are advertised under IES this year, of which one is for persons with benchmark disability (PwBD) in the category of deaf or hard of hearing. There is a sharp decline in the number of vacancies advertised by IES from last year. In 2019, IES had advertised for 32 vacancies. Last year, a total of 65 vacancies were advertised under UPSC IES ISS recruitment notification. Of the total, 32 were for IES and 33 for Indian Statistical Service (ISS) posts.

As per the UPSC ISS Exam pattern, both General English and General Studies have papers of 100 marks each, while the other four papers are of 200 marks each. Statistics I and II have 80 Objective Type Questions that have to be attempted in 120 minutes. Statistics III and IV are descriptive in nature with short answer questions that will be 50 per cent of the paper long answer and comprehension problem questions that will constitute the rest of the paper. At least one short answer and one long answer question from each section is compulsory. For IES Exam, all papers are of 3 hours each.