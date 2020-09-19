UPSC IES, ISS examination dates: Exam to be held from 16 to 18 October; check upsc.gov.in
UPSC IES, ISS exam dates | The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the timetable for the Indian Economic Services and Indian Statistical Services examinations 2020
UPSC IES, ISS exam dates | The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the timetable for the Indian Economic Services and Indian Statistical Services examinations 2020. Candidates who have registered for the exams can download the timetable from the official website at upsc.gov.in. The exams will be conducted on 16,17 and 18 October in multiple shifts.
According to the official notification, General English (Descriptive) will be held from 9 am to 12 pm and General Studies (Descriptive) will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm on 16 October. On 17 October, General Economics-I (Descriptive) and Statistics – I (Objective) will be held from 9 am to 11 am, while General Economics-II (Descriptive) will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm and Statistics – II (Objective) will be held from 2pm to 4pm. On 18 October, General Economics-III (Descriptive), Statistics –III (Descriptive) will be held between 9 am to 12 noon, Indian Economics (Descriptive) and Statistics – IV (Descriptive) will be held between 2 pm and 5 pm.
According to a report in The Indian Express, an approximate 15 vacancies are advertised under IES this year, of which one is for persons with benchmark disability (PwBD) in the category of deaf or hard of hearing. There is a sharp decline in the number of vacancies advertised by IES from last year. In 2019, IES had advertised for 32 vacancies. Last year, a total of 65 vacancies were advertised under UPSC IES ISS recruitment notification. Of the total, 32 were for IES and 33 for Indian Statistical Service (ISS) posts.
As per the UPSC ISS Exam pattern, both General English and General Studies have papers of 100 marks each, while the other four papers are of 200 marks each. Statistics I and II have 80 Objective Type Questions that have to be attempted in 120 minutes. Statistics III and IV are descriptive in nature with short answer questions that will be 50 per cent of the paper long answer and comprehension problem questions that will constitute the rest of the paper. At least one short answer and one long answer question from each section is compulsory. For IES Exam, all papers are of 3 hours each.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
UPSC IES Prelims 2018 results announced, Main exams on 1 July; check upsc.gov.in for details
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results of Indian Engineering Services preliminary examination. Candidates can check the commission's official website, upsc.gov.in, for more information.
UPSC ISS exam 2020 notification released; last date of online application on 30 June, check details at upsconline.nic.in
The UPSC in its notification said that the approximate number of vacancies to be filled through ISS exam 2020 is 47.
UPSC IES 2020 recruitment notification released; apply by 1 September at upsc.gov.in
UPSC has released 15 vacancies for Indian Economic Service (IES) 2020 recruitmen. The admit card for the exam will be released 15 days prior to the examination