UPSC IES 2020 recruitment notification released; apply by 1 September at upsc.gov.in 

UPSC has released 15 vacancies for Indian Economic Service (IES) 2020 recruitmen. The admit card for the exam will be released 15 days prior to the examination

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for Indian Economic Service (IES) 2020 exam. Candidates can apply online on upsconline.nic.in till 6 pm on 1 September. The online application can be withdrawn between 8 to 14 September.

According to a report by Careers 360, UPSC has released 15 vacancies for IES 2020 recruitment.

The exam will be conducted from 16 to 18 October in offline mode. The commission has earlier postponed the IES 2020 notification due to non-availability of vacancies.

UPSC has released the application form after specific requests from the Department of Economic Affairs.

A report by The Indian Express says that candidates applying for the post should be at least 21 years of age. The upper age limit is 30 years as on 1 August 2020.

The upper age limit for SC, ST, and other reserved category candidates has been relaxed.

Those applying should have obtained a postgraduate degree in economics or applied economics or business economics or econometrics from a recognised university.

Candidates will have to undergo a written test that will comprise of 100 marks. Those who qualify the written exam will be called for viva voice that will be of 200 marks.

As per a report by Jagran Josh, the subjects for which the written exam will be conducted include General English, General Studies, General Economics-1, General Economics-2, General Economics-3, and Indian Economics.

The admit card for the exam will be released 15 days prior to the examination.

The candidates will have to pay application fees of Rs 200. Female, SC, ST, persons with Benchmark disability are exempted from paying the fee.

The examination will be held at Ahmedabad, Jammu, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Bhopal, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Chennai, Patna, Cuttack, Prayagraj, Delhi, Shillong, Dispur, Shimla, Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram, and Jaipur.

Here’s a direct link to the online application - https://upsconline.nic.in/mainmenu2.php