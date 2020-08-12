UPSC IES 2020 recruitment notification released; apply by 1 September at upsc.gov.in
UPSC has released 15 vacancies for Indian Economic Service (IES) 2020 recruitmen. The admit card for the exam will be released 15 days prior to the examination
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for Indian Economic Service (IES) 2020 exam. Candidates can apply online on upsconline.nic.in till 6 pm on 1 September. The online application can be withdrawn between 8 to 14 September.
According to a report by Careers 360, UPSC has released 15 vacancies for IES 2020 recruitment.
The exam will be conducted from 16 to 18 October in offline mode. The commission has earlier postponed the IES 2020 notification due to non-availability of vacancies.
UPSC has released the application form after specific requests from the Department of Economic Affairs.
A report by The Indian Express says that candidates applying for the post should be at least 21 years of age. The upper age limit is 30 years as on 1 August 2020.
The upper age limit for SC, ST, and other reserved category candidates has been relaxed.
Those applying should have obtained a postgraduate degree in economics or applied economics or business economics or econometrics from a recognised university.
Candidates will have to undergo a written test that will comprise of 100 marks. Those who qualify the written exam will be called for viva voice that will be of 200 marks.
As per a report by Jagran Josh, the subjects for which the written exam will be conducted include General English, General Studies, General Economics-1, General Economics-2, General Economics-3, and Indian Economics.
The admit card for the exam will be released 15 days prior to the examination.
The candidates will have to pay application fees of Rs 200. Female, SC, ST, persons with Benchmark disability are exempted from paying the fee.
The examination will be held at Ahmedabad, Jammu, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Bhopal, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Chennai, Patna, Cuttack, Prayagraj, Delhi, Shillong, Dispur, Shimla, Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram, and Jaipur.
To check other details of UPSC IES Exam 2020 notification click here:
Here’s a direct link to the online application - https://upsconline.nic.in/mainmenu2.php
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
UPSC CDS Exam II: 344 vacancies open in defence services; apply at upsc.gov.in by 25 August
Candidates belonging to unreserved category are required to pay Rs 200 as application fees. Women, SC and ST candidates are exempt
Miss India finalist Aishwarya Sheoran ranks 93 in UPSC exam; 197 women qualify in all
A graduate of Delhi’s Shri Ram College of Commerce, the former Miss India finalist said that she always wanted to be a civil servant and modelling was a hobby
UPSC exam notice neglects 4% reservation for differently-abled students, PIL informs Delhi HC
High Court issued notices to the Centre, UPSC and concerned ministries of various services, like IAS, IPS and IFS, for which the successful candidates are recruited