UPSC Geo-Scientist Recruitment 2021: Application for exam to fill 40 vacancies open; apply at upsc.gov.in by 27 Oct

As per the notification by UPSC, applicants registering for the recruitment exam must have attained the age of 21 years. The upper age limit is 32 years as of 1 January 2021

The Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) has released a notification for the UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) examination 2021 on its official website - upsc.gov.in. Candidates can apply for the exam by 27 October up to 6 pm.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the online application can be withdrawn between 4 and 10 November.

The recruitment test is being conducted to fill a total of 40 vacancies out of which 16 posts are for Scientist ‘B’ (Hydrogeology) Group A, 15 for Chemist, Group A, 6 for Scientist ‘B’ (Geophysics) Group ‘A’, and 3 for Scientist ‘B’ (Chemical) Group ‘A’.

UPSC in a notification said that the posts of geologist and geophysicist have been removed from the Combined Geo-Scientist Examination, 2021 since there is no vacancy for the positions.

The Commission said two new services have been added to the exam. They are - Scientist-B (Geophysics), Group A and Scientist-B (Chemical), Group A and the post of Jr. Hydrogeologist (Scientist B) has been renamed as Scientist-B (Hydrogeology).

A report by Jagran Josh said that UPSC Geo-Scientist preliminary exam 2021 will be conducted on 21 February. Candidates who qualify for the exam will have to appear for the mains exam that will be held on 17 and 18 July.

Those who qualify both the exams will have to appear for an interview round.

Candidates belonging to the general category will be required to pay an application fee of Rs 200. There is no registration fee for female/SC/ST/PwBD candidates.

For details including qualification, exam pattern, and others related to Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination 2021, click here.