UPSC Geo-Scientist exam 2021: Final results out; check scores at upsc.gov.in

The final result of the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) exam 2021 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Candidates can check and download the results through the official website of UPSC - https://upsc.gov.in/.

The UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) exam 2021 was conducted on 17-18 July. The exams were conducted in two sessions, from 9 am to 12 noon and from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Here are the steps to download the UPSC Geo-Scientist final result 2021:

Visit the UPSC’s official website - https://upsc.gov.in/

Click on the tab for final results given on the homepage

Click on the link - ‘Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2021’ that is given on the page

The Geo-Scientist exam 2021 final result will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the UPSC result

Take a printout of the UPSC Geo-Scientist exam 2021 final result for future reference

Direct link to the result: https://upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/FR-CGeoScnstExam2021-engl-031221.pdf

The Commission has prepared the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) exam 2021 result on the basis of the below-mentioned examinations:

The Stage-I (Preliminary) Examination, which was conducted on 21 February

Stage-II (Main) Examination (Combined Geo-Scientist Examination) held on 17-18 July

The Personality Test which for the UPSC recruitment was held in November

Candidates must note that the appointment to the posts will be made by the government as per merit position. As per the official notification, candidates can check their marks on the official website within 15 days from the release of the result.

In case of applicants whose result has been kept provisional, the UPSC will make the appointment offer until the original documents awaited from the candidates have been verified.

The Commission conducted the recruitment drive to fill a total of 40 vacancies. Out of the total number, 16 vacancies were there for the post of Scientist ‘B’ (Hydrogeology) and six for Scientist ‘B’(Geophysics). Apart from that, 15 positions for the post of Chemist in the Geological Survey of India and three vacancies for the post of Scientist ‘B’(Chemical) were also vacant.

For more details and queries, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the UPSC. Candidates can also call on these helpline numbers: 011-23385271 / 23381125.