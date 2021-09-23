UPSC ESE 2022: Applications open for 247 vacancies; apply at upsconline.nic.in
Candidates can submit their applications till 6 pm on 12 October
The applications for the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2022 have been opened by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Interested candidates can apply for the 247 posts at the official website at https://upsconline.nic.in/.
Steps to apply for UPSC ESE 2022
― Visit the official website at https://upsconline.nic.in/
― Click on the link for UPSC ESE 2022 that is available on the homepage
― Click on Part-I to complete the registration process
― Click on Part-II to fill in the ESE 2022 application
― Upload the required documents for the application and make the fee payment
― Submit the UPSC ESE 2022 application and save a copy for the future
― Here is the direct link to apply for UPSC ESE 2022
Candidates can submit the applications till 6 pm on 12 October. They can withdraw their applications for the position from 20 to 26 October, as per the official notification. The examination seeks to recruit candidates for the civil, electrical, mechanical and electronics and telecommunication engineering categories.
Eligibility
The applicant must be at least 21 years of age and not more than of 30 years of age on 1 January 2022, barring the age relaxations mentioned in the official notification. The interested candidates must have a degree in engineering or passed Sections A and B of the Institution Examinations of the Institution of Engineers (India).
Fee
Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 200 as registration fee. Female, SC/ST and PwBD applicants are exempted from fee payment.
Selection Process
The applicants for the UPSC ESE 2022 will be selected on the basis of a preliminary examination, mains exam and an interview round.
