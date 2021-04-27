The recruitment drive aims at filling 215 posts

The registration process for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Engineering Service Examination (ESE) 2021 will end today, 27 April at 6 pm. Aspirants, who have not registered yet, can do it by visiting the official website. After 6 pm, the application window will be disabled.

The recruitment drive aims at filling 215 posts, out of which seven seats are available for persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), 3 vacancies for Locomotors Disability including Leprosy cured, Dwarfism, Acid Attack victims and Muscular Dystrophy and four vacancies are reserved for Hard of Hearing candidates.

Aspirants can follow these simple steps to apply:

Visit https://www.upsc.gov.in/ Check the ‘What’s New’ section Now, click on the ESE notification On the new page, click on the link to fill the application Start filling the first part of the form in Hindi or in English as per convenience After completion of the first part, fill the second part Submit the fee online Upload scanned coloured photograph, signature, photo identity card document, select the examination centre, and finally agree to the declaration Now, check all the columns before submitting the final application. Once submitted, no changes will be allowed Candidates will receive an auto-generated email message on their registered email-id. In case, you’ve not received the mail, ensure that submission of Part-II is complete

The preliminary examination of ESE will be held on 18 July. After the merit list, successful candidates will be allotted the following departments as per their scores:

Category I‐Civil Engineering

Category II‐Mechanical Engineering

Category III‐Electrical Engineering

Category IV‐Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering

Candidates who have a disability of less than 40 percent will not be given relaxation under the PwBD category. UPSC will release the admit cards at least three weeks prior to the examination.