UPSC ESE 2020: Marks of recommended candidates released; check details at upsc.gov.in

The marks of the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2020 recommended candidates have been announced today, 17 April by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The recommended applicants can visit the official website upsc.gov.in to check their scorecard.

The commission organises the exam in civil, mechanical, electrical and electronics, and telecommunication engineering disciplines. Among the 347 vacancies, a total of 302 eligible candidates have been selected for the posts.

Here are the steps that recommended candidates can follow to check and download their marks:

Step 1: Visit the official website - upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, search for the ‘What’s New’ section and click on it

Step 3: On the new page, tap on "Marks of Recommended Candidates Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2020" link and wait for the PDF to open

Step 4: As soon as a new PDF opens; search for Name, roll number, and marks

Step 5: Save the PDF for future reference or use

Here’s the direct link to the PDF: https://www.upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/ESM-2020-MksRecoCand-16042021.pdf

As per the notification, the UPSC has stated, "Union Public Service Commission has a 'Facilitation Counter' near Examination Hall Building in its Campus. Candidates may obtain any information or clarification regarding their Examination or recruitments on working days between 10:00 A.M. and 05:00 P.M. in person or over Telephone Nos. 011-23385271 and 011-23381125 from this Counter. The result will also be available on the UPSC website i.e. www.upsc.gov.in”.

The commission has also kept a reserve list of 90 candidates while the candidature of 39 applicants has been kept provisional, NDTV reported.

Selection process

Applicants have been selected on the basis of a written exam which was held in October 2020 and the interview was held in March-April 2021.

The UPSC has asked candidates to contact the facilitation centre for any other information, clarification, or update regarding the recruitment or exam.