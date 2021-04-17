UPSC ESE 2020: Marks of recommended candidates released; check details at upsc.gov.in
Among the 347 vacancies, a total of 302 eligible candidates have been selected for the posts.
The marks of the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2020 recommended candidates have been announced today, 17 April by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The recommended applicants can visit the official website upsc.gov.in to check their scorecard.
The commission organises the exam in civil, mechanical, electrical and electronics, and telecommunication engineering disciplines. Among the 347 vacancies, a total of 302 eligible candidates have been selected for the posts.
Here are the steps that recommended candidates can follow to check and download their marks:
Step 1: Visit the official website - upsc.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, search for the ‘What’s New’ section and click on it
Step 3: On the new page, tap on "Marks of Recommended Candidates Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2020" link and wait for the PDF to open
Step 4: As soon as a new PDF opens; search for Name, roll number, and marks
Step 5: Save the PDF for future reference or use
Here’s the direct link to the PDF: https://www.upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/ESM-2020-MksRecoCand-16042021.pdf
As per the notification, the UPSC has stated, "Union Public Service Commission has a 'Facilitation Counter' near Examination Hall Building in its Campus. Candidates may obtain any information or clarification regarding their Examination or recruitments on working days between 10:00 A.M. and 05:00 P.M. in person or over Telephone Nos. 011-23385271 and 011-23381125 from this Counter. The result will also be available on the UPSC website i.e. www.upsc.gov.in”.
The commission has also kept a reserve list of 90 candidates while the candidature of 39 applicants has been kept provisional, NDTV reported.
Selection process
Applicants have been selected on the basis of a written exam which was held in October 2020 and the interview was held in March-April 2021.
The UPSC has asked candidates to contact the facilitation centre for any other information, clarification, or update regarding the recruitment or exam.
also read
IGCAR Recruitment 2021: Applications open for 239 stipendiary trainee, 98 other posts; visit igcar.gov.in for details
Aspirants can fill and submit the application on the official website igcar.gov.in on or before 14 May
NTPC Recruitment 2021: Registration for 35 executive posts ends today; apply at ntpccareers.net
This recruitment drive by NTPC will fill posts in the areas of Safety, IT, and Solar PV on a fixed-term basis for a period of three years