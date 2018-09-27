UPSC ESE 2019: Commission releases notification for engineering services exam; candidates can apply for 581 posts

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2019 Wednesday on its official website - upsc.gov.in.

The online registration process, which started on Wednesday will continue to 22 October till 6 pm, The Times of India reported.

The UPSC will conduct the preliminary exam of ESE on 6 January, 2019. Candidates who qualify the prelims will be able to appear for the mains exam, scheduled to be held on 30 June.

The notification said there are approximately 581 vacancies in several central government departments like civil engineering, electrical engineering, electronics and telecommunication engineering.

According to NDTV, besides, engineering graduates, candidates with MSc degree in the relevant field are eligible.

Candidates (except female/SC/ ST/ PH candidates) have to pay a fee of Rs 200, they can either deposit the money in any State Bank of India (SBI) branch or by use net banking facility of SBI.

The details of the exam and syllabus are available on the Commission's official website.

How to apply online for UPSC ESE 2019:

- Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in.

- Select 'Registration' option, then register yourself for stage I and stage II.

- Select 'Online Application' option.

- Fill up the form as per guidelines.

- Press 'Submit' option.

- Take a printout of online application.