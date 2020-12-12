UPSC Engineering Services Main exam result 2020 declared; check upsc.gov.in for list of qualified candidates

Eligible candidates are required to fill up the Detailed Application Form, which will be available on the commission’s website from 24 December to 5 January 2021 up to 6 pm

UPSC Engineering Services Main exam 2020 result has been declared by the Union Public Service Commission on its official website — upsc.gov.in. The written examination was conducted by the Commission on 18 October and the result mentions the roll number of candidates who have been qualified for interview/personality test.

It is mandatory for qualified candidates to fill up the Detailed Application Form (DAF) which will be available on the Commission's website — upsconline.nic.in from 24 December to 5 January 2021 up to 6 pm.

At the time of the personality test, candidates will have to produce the original certificates in support of their claims relating to age, educational qualifications, community, benchmark disability (where applicable).

The schedule of interview/personality test round will be informed to the candidates soon. The Commission has also said that no request for the change in date and time of personality test, intimated to the candidates, will be entertained under any circumstances.

The mark sheet of candidates who have not qualified in the UPSC Engineering Services (Main) Exam 2020 will be uploaded on the website of the Commission after the publication of the final result. Candidates will be able to access the mark sheets using their roll number and date of birth.

The final result will be declared by the UPSC on its official website after personality test/interview.

Steps to check UPSC Engineering Services (Main) Examination result 2020:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Union Public Service Commission — upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Written Results tab on the homepage

Step 3: Tap on the link that mentions Examination Written Results

Step 4: Now, click on Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2020

Step 5: The UPSC Engineering Services (Main) Examination result 2020 will open in PDF format

Step 6: Look for your roll number in the result

Direct link to check UPSC Engineering Services (Main) written exam result 2020: https://www.upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/WR-ESEM-20-Engl-111220.pdf

Note that the result mentions the roll numbers separately of the candidates qualified in written exam for Civil Engineering and Mechanical Engineering.