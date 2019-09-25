UPSC Engineering Services Exam 2020: Union Public Service Commission releases notification on upsc.gov.in

UPSC Engineering Services Exam 2020| The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for Engineering Services Preliminary 2020 exam on its official website – upsc.gov.in.

Candidates willing to apply for the examination should ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria required for appearing in the examination.

The UPSC Engineering Services exam has vacancies in the posts including Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering, said reports.

How to apply for UPSC Engineering Services Preliminary Examination 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website – upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the option that says 'View all' under the section 'What's new' on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Click on the option that says 'Exam Notification: Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination 2020'

Step 5: On the next page, aspirants are to click on the option 'Online Application for Various examinations of UPSC'.

Step 5: Candidates can now fill their application for the exam

All the eligible candidates will be given their respective e-admission certificates before three weeks of the examination, which they can download from the official website of UPSC.

All recruited by the UPSC will be working under the central government for various posts in different ministries and departments, including in the subordinate offices. The Commission also conducts examinations for the recruiting staff in various state departments.