UPSC declares NDA and NA II 2019 final results at upsc.nic.in; 662 candidates qualify

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final results of National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (II) 2019 on its official website - upsc.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download the result from the website.

As per the official notification by the Commission, the written exam was conducted on 17 November 2019 and the subsequent interviews were held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force of NDA for the 144th Course and Naval Academy for the 106th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC).

A report by Times Now said that a total of 662 candidates have qualified the exam. The merit list has been prepared on the basis of the written examination and interview.

The candidature of all the candidates is provisional, subject to them submitting the required certificates in support of date of birth and educational qualifications claimed by them.

UPSC said that the results of medical exam have not been taken into account in preparing the merit list.

Steps to check the result:

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Under the What's New tab, tap on the link that reads, "Final Result: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2019."

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page, where you have to click on the PDF file.

Step 4: Scroll down and check for your roll number and name.

Step 5: Save the result and take a print out.

Here’s the direct link to check the results: https://www.upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/FR-NDA-II-2019-Engl.pdf