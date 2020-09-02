UPSC declares final result for CDS II 2019 exam: 196 candidates qualify paper; check merit list on upsc.gov.in

Of the 196 candidates, 106 have qualified for the Indian Military Academy, 76 for Indian Naval Academy and 14 have qualified for the Air Force Academy

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final results of Combined Defence Services (CDS) II 2019 examination on its official website - upsc.gov.in.

A total of 196 candidates have qualified the exam that was conducted in September 2019 and SSB interviews that were held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence. Of the 196 candidates, 106 have qualified for the Indian Military Academy, 76 for Indian Naval Academy and 14 have qualified for the Air Force Academy, according to Hindustan Times.

The exam was conducted for admission to the 149th (DE) Course of Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course i.e. No. 208F(P) Course.

Marks obtained by candidates will be available on the website after the declaration of the final result of Officer's Training Academy (OTA) for Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2019.

Steps to download UPSC CDS II final results 2019:

Step 1: Go to the UPSC website - upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Final Results tab.

Step 3: A new page will open, tap on Examination Final Results link.

Step 4: Click on Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2019.

Step 5: A PDF document will open. Check for your name in the list.

Step 6: Download and take a print out.

Results of the medical examination have not been taken into account in preparing the list, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Candidates having queries can contact the UPSC's facilitation counter at its campus between 10 am to 5 pm in person, or over telephone on 011-23385271, 011-23381125 and 011-23098543 numbers.

Here's the direct link to check the result: upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/FR-CDS-II-2019-Engl.pdf