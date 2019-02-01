Budget 2019
Budget 2019: Things to watch for in the new mega pension scheme; will it make Atal Pension Yojana redundant?Budget 2019: Income tax exemption limit hiked to Rs 5 lakh; here is how much you will save nowBudget Speech 2019 Highlights: Income tax relief for common man, assured cash for farmers in FM's 'roadmap for development'Arun Jaitley compliments finance minister Piyush Goyal for 'excellent pro-farmer, pro-poor budget'Budget 2019: Informal sector's workers to get Rs 3,000 pension after 60 yrs of age, tax-free gratuity raised to Rs 30 lakh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

UPSC declares Combined Geo-Scientist & Geologist Exam 2018 results, check selection list at upsc.gov.in

India FP Staff Feb 01, 2019 16:56:20 IST

The final results of the 2018 "Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist" exam of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) have been declared.

The scores of the examination are available on upsc.gov.in for candidates who had appeared in the exam.

The exam was held between 29 June, 2018 and 1 July, 2018, across the country, and followed by interviews for the personality test in January, 2019.

According to the official notice, a total of 68 candidates have been recommended for appointment.

Representational image. Getty

Representational image. Getty

Candidates will take up the posts of geologist, geophysicist and chemist at the Geological Survey of India, along with Group A posts of junior hydrogeologists (Scientist B) in the Central Ground Water Board.

Candidates can access their results by following these steps:

1) Go to the UPSC's official website.

2) Select the What's New tab on the homepage.

3) Find the Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist Examination, 2018 option, and click on it.

4) The selection list can be accessed from page three of the PDF notification.

The UPSC also has a facilitation counter near the Examination Hall in its campus. Candidates can obtain any information or clarification regarding their examination or recruitment on the any working day between 10.00 am and 5 pm in person. They can also call the office  at 011-23385271 or 011-23381125.

While the selection list has already been updated, marks of the candidates will be made available on the website within fifteen days from the date of the publication of the result.

The offer of appointment to candidates whose results have been kept provisional will not be issued till the Commission verifies the original documents awaited from such candidates.

The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid only for a period of three months from the date of declaration of the final result.

In case the candidate fails to submit the requisite documents as required by the Commission within this period, their candidature will be cancelled, the Commission's official communication reveals.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

Updated Date: Feb 01, 2019 16:56:20 IST



fp-premium

fp-mobile





Top Stories




Cricket Scores