UPSC declares Combined Geo-Scientist & Geologist Exam 2018 results, check selection list at upsc.gov.in

The final results of the 2018 "Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist" exam of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) have been declared.

The scores of the examination are available on upsc.gov.in for candidates who had appeared in the exam.

The exam was held between 29 June, 2018 and 1 July, 2018, across the country, and followed by interviews for the personality test in January, 2019.

According to the official notice, a total of 68 candidates have been recommended for appointment.

Candidates will take up the posts of geologist, geophysicist and chemist at the Geological Survey of India, along with Group A posts of junior hydrogeologists (Scientist B) in the Central Ground Water Board.

Candidates can access their results by following these steps:

1) Go to the UPSC's official website.

2) Select the What's New tab on the homepage.

3) Find the Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist Examination, 2018 option, and click on it.

4) The selection list can be accessed from page three of the PDF notification.

The UPSC also has a facilitation counter near the Examination Hall in its campus. Candidates can obtain any information or clarification regarding their examination or recruitment on the any working day between 10.00 am and 5 pm in person. They can also call the office at 011-23385271 or 011-23381125.

While the selection list has already been updated, marks of the candidates will be made available on the website within fifteen days from the date of the publication of the result.

The offer of appointment to candidates whose results have been kept provisional will not be issued till the Commission verifies the original documents awaited from such candidates.

The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid only for a period of three months from the date of declaration of the final result.

In case the candidate fails to submit the requisite documents as required by the Commission within this period, their candidature will be cancelled, the Commission's official communication reveals.

