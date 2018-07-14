UPSC declares civil services prelims result 2018 at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in; here's what's next for successful candidates

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the civil services prelims results 2018 on Saturday. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

Apart from the official website, the results will also be made available on the Information and Broadcasting ministry's news portal, Press Information Bureau. It can be accessed at pib.nic.in.

The PDF file containing the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates for IAS is also appended underneath. Candidates can scroll through the list to check if they are eligible to appear for the next round, that is the Mains examination.

The results for Indian Forest Service prelims exams are given below. The candidates who qualify are advised to fill up the forms for IFS (Main) examination on the official website. The E-Admit card along with the timetable of the Main Examination will be uploaded on the Commission’s website for the eligible candidates three weeks before the commencement of the examination.

The preliminary exam was held on 3 June, 2018, at 73 exam centres across the country for the recruitment of IAS, IFS, IPS and other cadres of officials within the central government's administrative departments. Candidates who qualify the prelims will become eligible to give the main exam which is scheduled to be conducted from 20 September to 7 October later this year. The detailed schedule can be accessed here.

As per the UPSC's examination rules, the candidates who qualified the exam will have to now register for the UPSC Civil Services Main exam 2018 separately. Candidates will have to fill out the Detailed Application Form or DAF (CSM), for Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2018, The DAF (CSM) will be available for online application on the UPSC's official website from 23 July, 2018 to 6 August, 2018 till 6.00 pm. The candidates are advised to read all the important instructions given at the site before filling up the DAF (CSM) forms.

The qualified candidates are further advised to refer to the Rules of the Civil Services Examination, 2018 published in the Gazette of India (Extraordinary) of Department of Personnel and Training Notification dated 7 February, 2018.