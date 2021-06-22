UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist (mains) exam 2021 on 17, 18 July; check timetable at upsc.gov.in

The examination is conducted for the recruitment of Geologist, Geophysicist and Chemist posts in the Geological Survey of India and the Central Ground Water Board

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the timetable for the Combined Geo-Scientist main examination 2021. As per the latest update, the exams are scheduled to be conducted on 17 and 18 July and will be held in two sessions each day.

The commission released the timetable on the official website upsc.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for the examination can check and download the timetable by visiting the website.

Alternatively, candidates can also download the timetable from this direct link.

The UPSC has notified that candidates competing for the posts of Chemist/ Chemical and Geophysicist, will be required to appear in the exam on 17 and 18 July. Whereas applicants competing for the post of Junior Hydrologists are also required to appear in the examination on 17 and 18 July (which is for papers I and II of Geologist and paper 4 of hydrogeology only).

The notification also stated that, if any candidate fails to appear in any one or more of the above-written examinations for the post of Geophysicist, Chemist, Chemical, and Junior Hydrogeologist, then his or her candidature shall stand rejected. Also, his/her written examination will not be evaluated or calculated further.

The Combined Geo-Scientist examination is conducted to select eligible candidates for recruitment of Geologist, Geophysicist and Chemist posts in the Geological Survey of India and the Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Water Resources. This year, the recruitment drive aims at filling up a total of 40 vacancies.

Details on Combined Geo-Scientist main exam: The test will have three papers for each stream and all the papers will be of descriptive type. Candidates should note that marks scored in this examination will be counted for the final merit. Also, the admit cards will be made available two weeks prior to the exam.