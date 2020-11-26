UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) exam result 2020 declared; check at upsc.gov.in

Shortlisted candidates will have to fill and submit a detailed application form (DAF) that will be available on the UPSC website between 14 and 24 December till 6 pm

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday declared the combined geo-scientist (Main) written exam result 2020. Candidates can check their result on the Commission's official website - upsc.gov.in.

A report by Hindustan Times said that UPSC combined geo-scientist written exam was conducted on 17 and 18 October.

According to a report by NDTV, candidates who qualified the exam will now have to appear for interview round.

As per the official notification by UPSC, shortlisted candidates will have to fill and submit a detailed application form (DAF) that will be available on the UPSC website between 14 and 24 December up to 6 pm.

The schedule for interview will be uploaded soon on the UPSC's official website. The Commission has advised qualified candidates to check their e-mail for further information.

Also, UPSC has clarified that no request for change in date and time of personality test by the candidates will be entertained in any circumstances.

The mark sheet of the candidates who have not qualified the test will be uploaded on the official website within 15 days from the date of publication of final result.

Steps to check UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination 2020:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Tap on the Written Results tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Choose examination written results and click on the link that reads, "Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2020."

Step 4: The UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Exam, 2020 will open on your screen in PDF format.

Step 5: Check for your roll number in the list by pressing Ctrl+F.

Here is the direct link to check UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination 2020 result.