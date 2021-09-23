The preliminary examination will be held on 20 February 2022

The registration process for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Combined Geo Scientist Examination 2022 has begun. Interested candidates can apply at https://upsc.gov.in/ and https://upsconline.nic.in/. Registrations opened from 22 September onwards and the last date to apply for the same is till 12 October.

Meanwhile, online applications can be withdrawn from 20 to 26 October. The prelims examination will be held on 20 February 2022.

The UPSC has announced 100 vacancies for the post of geologist, 50 openings for geophysicists and 20 vacancies for chemist. The post of Scientist ‘B’ (Hydrogeology) has 20 vacancies, while positions of Scientist ‘B’ (Chemical) and Scientist ‘B’ (Geophysics) have one post vacant each.

For more details on UPSC Combined Geo Scientist Exam 2022, applicants can check the official notification here

Eligibility criteria

Candidates applying for this examination, must be the minimum age of 21 years and a maximum age of 32 years as of 1 January, 2022. However, the upper age limit will be relaxed in the case of government servants for up to seven years, for SC and ST it is five years and for OBC the age relaxation is three years.

Application Fees

Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 200, except for female/SC/ST/candidates with Benchmark Disability who are exempted from payment of fee. The payment of fee can be made with the submission of online application form or by remitting the money in any branch of State Bank of India (SBI).

Selection Process

Candidates are selected on the basis of scores obtained by them in Prelims, Mains and Personality Test or Interview. Those who will qualify the prelims examination will have to appear for Mains followed by a Personality Test/Interview round.