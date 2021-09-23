UPSC Combined Geo Scientist Exam 2022: Registrations open till 12 October; apply at upsconline.nic.in
The preliminary examination will be held on 20 February 2022
The registration process for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Combined Geo Scientist Examination 2022 has begun. Interested candidates can apply at https://upsc.gov.in/ and https://upsconline.nic.in/. Registrations opened from 22 September onwards and the last date to apply for the same is till 12 October.
Meanwhile, online applications can be withdrawn from 20 to 26 October. The prelims examination will be held on 20 February 2022.
The UPSC has announced 100 vacancies for the post of geologist, 50 openings for geophysicists and 20 vacancies for chemist. The post of Scientist ‘B’ (Hydrogeology) has 20 vacancies, while positions of Scientist ‘B’ (Chemical) and Scientist ‘B’ (Geophysics) have one post vacant each.
For more details on UPSC Combined Geo Scientist Exam 2022, applicants can check the official notification here
Eligibility criteria
Candidates applying for this examination, must be the minimum age of 21 years and a maximum age of 32 years as of 1 January, 2022. However, the upper age limit will be relaxed in the case of government servants for up to seven years, for SC and ST it is five years and for OBC the age relaxation is three years.
Application Fees
Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 200, except for female/SC/ST/candidates with Benchmark Disability who are exempted from payment of fee. The payment of fee can be made with the submission of online application form or by remitting the money in any branch of State Bank of India (SBI).
Selection Process
Candidates are selected on the basis of scores obtained by them in Prelims, Mains and Personality Test or Interview. Those who will qualify the prelims examination will have to appear for Mains followed by a Personality Test/Interview round.
also read
NDA entrance exam notification for women cadets likely in May next year: Centre to SC
An experts group has been set up to formulate the curriculum for women candidates at NDA
Mundra drug bust: Congress' Surjewala slams Narendra Modi govt, claims breach of national security
The Congress leader alleged that the Narcotics Control Bureau, the DRI, Enforcement Directorate, CBI, Intelligence Bureau, Home Ministry and everybody else has been 'sleeping'
India gets its first nuclear missile tracking ship: All you need to know about INS Dhruv
With the induction of INS Dhruv, India joins a select group of countries like the US, the UK, Russia, China and France to have such specialized vessels