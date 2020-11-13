UPSC CMS result 2020 declared at upsc.gov.in; interview, personality test form available from 24 November

Shortlisted andidates will also be required to submit scanned copies of relevant certificates and documents in support of their eligibility or claim for reservation

The UPSC CMS result 2020 has been declared by the Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) on its website. Candidates who had appeared for the UPSC combined medical services (CMS) written exam can check their score and qualifying status at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CMS written exam 2020 was conducted by the Commission on 22 October. Those who have qualified the exam will have to appear for interview and personality test. Shortlisted candidates will have to fill the detailed application form (DAF) online between 24 November and 4 December up to 6 pm.

The UPSC CMS result 2020 has been released in PDF format.

At the time of filling DAF, candidates will also be required to submit scanned copies of relevant certificates and documents in support of their eligibility or claim for reservation. At the time of personality test, shortlisted candidates will be required to carry all the relevant certificates relating to age and educational qualifications.

The detailed schedule of interview round for candidates will soon be uploaded on UPSC's official website.

As per the UPSC notification, the mark sheet of candidates who have not qualified the CMS exam will be uploaded on the official website of the commission after the publication of final result. The score card will be available on the website for a period of 30 days.

Steps to check UPSC CMS result 2020:

Step 1: Go to the Union Public Service Commission's official website: upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, tap on Written Results link and then on a new page, click on Examination Written Results.

Step 3: Tap on the link that reads, "Combined Medical Services Examination, 2020."

Step 4: A PDF document will open. Scroll down and check for your roll number.

Here is the direct link to check UPSC CMS result 2020