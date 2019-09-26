UPSC CMS Interview Schedule 2019: Union Public Service Commission announces interview dates for Combined Medical Services exam; download from upsc.gov.in

UPSC CMS Interview Schedule 2019 | Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the interview schedule of the Combined Medical Services (CMS) examination 2019 on Thursday, (26 September). Candidates who are willing to appear for the CMS interview can visit the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in and access the interview schedule.

UPSC CMS interview will commence from 30 October and will continue till 12 December, reported Jagran Josh.

Steps to download UPSC CMS interview schedule

Step 1: Visit the official website - upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link - Combined Medical Services Examination, 2019. Later, click the Interview Schedule option on the homepage.

Step 3: A new window will open where you can access the interview schedule for UPSC CMS.

Step 4: Take a print out of the schedule and save a copy for future reference.