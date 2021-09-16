UPSC CMS Exam 2021: Exam schedule released by UPSC; check details at upsc.gov.in

The official notification states that the UPSC CMS Exam 2021 will be held on 21 November. The exam will be conducted in two shifts, with a duration of two hours each

The schedule for the Combined Medical Services (CMS) Exam 2021 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission. Candidates can view the timetable at the official website at https://www.upsc.gov.in/.

The official notification states that the UPSC CMS Exam 2021 will be held on 21 November. The exam will be conducted in two shifts, with a duration of two hours each. The first paper, General Medicine and Paediatrics, would be held from 9:30 am to 11:30 am.

The second paper of the UPSC CMS 2021 will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm and includes Surgery, Preventive & Social Medicine, and Gynaecology & Obstetrics.

Applicants are requested to visit the official website of the UPSC to gain further details about the exam.

The UPSC had earlier planned to release the exam notification in May. The Commission postponed the announcement without giving any specific reason. However, it is believed that the delay was likely due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The registration process of the UPSC CMS 2021 began on 7 July and went on till 27 July.

The exam will be conducted to fill 838 vacancies in central health service vacancies and positions such as Assistant Medical Officer in the Indian Ordnance Factories Health Service and General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council, as well as Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways and General Duty Medical Officer Grade-II in East, North, and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The vacancies will be filled on the basis of number of available vacancies and if the candidates fulfil the eligibility criteria and complete the pre-appointment formalities and verifications.

The UPSC had declared the results of the CMS exam 2020 on 28 March this year, on the basis of the Computer Based Examination which was held on 22 October 2020, and the Personality Test, which was conducted from January to March 2021.