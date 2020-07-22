UPSC CMS exam 2020 schedule: Notification release date advanced to 29 July; check at upsc.gov.in

UPSC CMS exam 2020 schedule | As per the revised UPSC calendar, the date of the UPSC CMS 2020 exam is 22 October and the last date to apply is 11 August.

UPSC CMS exam 2020 schedule | The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has postponed the release of the notice for combined medical services (CMS) exam 2020 schedule. The commission will now notify the schedule on 29 July.

"Combined Medical Services Examination - 2020, scheduled to be notified on 22/07/2020, will now be notified on 29/07/2020," the UPSC announced on its website upsc.gov.in.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, as per the revised UPSC calendar, the date of the UPSC CMS 2020 exam is 22 October and the last date to apply is 11 August.

In previous years, the commission used to release the CMS notification every year in April and the exam was held in July. The recruitment this year has, however, been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, there were a total of 965 vacancies, including 300 for the post of Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways, 46 for Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Services, 250 for Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Services.

The CMS exam is conducted for selection to Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways, Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Services, Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Services, General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council and General Duty Medical Gr.-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Those applying should be 32 years of age or younger, and must have passed the written and practical parts of the final MBBS examination.

The selection process will comprise of a computer-based exam that will carry 500 marks followed by a personality test that will comprise of 100 marks.

The Indian Express states that as per the scheme and syllabus of CMS 2019, the exam will have two papers of 250 marks each.

The Paper-1 comprises of questions from the subjects of General Ability, General Medicine and Pediatrics.

The Paper-2 has questions from the subjects of Surgery, Gynecology and Obstetrics, and Preventive and Social Medicine.

Both the papers are set in English language and consist of MCQs only. The total duration to finish the exam is 2 hours.