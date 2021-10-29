UPSC CMS admit card 2021 released at upsc.gov.in; check steps and direct link here

Those appearing for the exam will be able to download the admit cards till 21 November.

The admit cards for the Combined Medical Services (CMS) Examination 2021 have been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The registered candidates can now check and download their hall tickets by visiting the official website of UPSC at https://upsc.gov.in/.

Those appearing for the exam will be able to download the admit cards till 21 November. To download the hall tickets, candidates need to provide their registration id and roll number.

Steps to download UPSC CMS admit card 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website at https://upsc.gov.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, search and click on the link that reads, “UPSC CMS Admit Card 2021”

Step 3: Soon after clicking the link, you’ll be redirected to the new window

Step 4: Then, candidates need to submit their credentials

Step 5: After providing all details, the UPSC CMS admit cards will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: At last, download UPSC CMS admit hall ticket and take the hard copy for future use or reference

Direct link to download UPSC CMS admit card 2021: https://upsconline.nic.in/eadmitcard/admitcard_cms_2021/

Candidates are requested to check all the details mentioned on the admit cards carefully. If any candidate faces any kind of issue in downloading the e-admit card or notices any discrepancy on it, he/she must get in touch with the commission. For technical issues, applicants can mail at web-upsc@nic.in and for applicant data problems, requests can be mailed to uscms-upsc@nic.in.

The admit card is an important document that needs to be carried on the exam day. Those who fail to bring it to the examination venue will not be allowed to sit for the exam.

For the unversed, the UPSC CMS 2021 will be held in two shifts and there will be two papers for the respective exam which is Paper I and Paper II.

Paper I will consist of subjects like General Medicine and Pediatrics while Paper 2 would be on Gynecology and Obstetrics, Surgery along with Preventive and Social Medicine.