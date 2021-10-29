UPSC CMS admit card 2021 released at upsc.gov.in; check steps and direct link here
Those appearing for the exam will be able to download the admit cards till 21 November.
The admit cards for the Combined Medical Services (CMS) Examination 2021 have been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The registered candidates can now check and download their hall tickets by visiting the official website of UPSC at https://upsc.gov.in/.
Those appearing for the exam will be able to download the admit cards till 21 November. To download the hall tickets, candidates need to provide their registration id and roll number.
Steps to download UPSC CMS admit card 2021:
Step 1: Go to the official website at https://upsc.gov.in/
Step 2: On the homepage, search and click on the link that reads, “UPSC CMS Admit Card 2021”
Step 3: Soon after clicking the link, you’ll be redirected to the new window
Step 4: Then, candidates need to submit their credentials
Step 5: After providing all details, the UPSC CMS admit cards will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: At last, download UPSC CMS admit hall ticket and take the hard copy for future use or reference
Direct link to download UPSC CMS admit card 2021: https://upsconline.nic.in/eadmitcard/admitcard_cms_2021/
Candidates are requested to check all the details mentioned on the admit cards carefully. If any candidate faces any kind of issue in downloading the e-admit card or notices any discrepancy on it, he/she must get in touch with the commission. For technical issues, applicants can mail at web-upsc@nic.in and for applicant data problems, requests can be mailed to uscms-upsc@nic.in.
The admit card is an important document that needs to be carried on the exam day. Those who fail to bring it to the examination venue will not be allowed to sit for the exam.
For the unversed, the UPSC CMS 2021 will be held in two shifts and there will be two papers for the respective exam which is Paper I and Paper II.
Paper I will consist of subjects like General Medicine and Pediatrics while Paper 2 would be on Gynecology and Obstetrics, Surgery along with Preventive and Social Medicine.
also read
UPSC ESE (Main) 2021: Admit card for main exam out at upsconline.nic.in; check direct link here
The exam will be conducted on 21 November in two shifts of three hours each, with paper I being held from 9 am to 12 noon while paper II will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm
UPSC releases application form for CAPF (ACs) exam 2021 at upsconline.nic.in; check direct link here
On the UPSC’s official website, candidates first need to register themselves by using their registered roll number and other personal details
IES, ISS Exams 2021: UPSC releases interview schedule; check them at upsc.gov.in
The interview for IES 2021 will be held on 29, 30 November and 1 December and that for ISS 2021 will be conducted on 29 and 30 November