UPSC CMS 2021: Application process to begin today at upsc.gov.in; check details here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is likely to start its registration process for the Combined Medical Services (CMS) Exam 2021 today, 7 July.

Once the process begins, aspirants can apply for the examination by visiting the official website upsc.gov.in.

Applicants should note that the registration window will close on 27 July while the exam will be conducted on 21 November.

Once the registration process begins, aspirants can follow these steps to apply for UPSC CMS 2021 examination:

Step 1: Go to the official website upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘UPSC CMS 2021’ link which is available under the examination section

Step 3: As a new page opens, candidates will have to click on the application link to fill in the necessary details asked by the Commission

Step 4: After submitting details, make the payment of the application fee. Once done, click on submit

Step 5: Post submitting all required details, the form will be accepted

Step 6: Applicants need to download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for further need

The selection process will be based on two tests; part 1 consists of a computer-based exam comprising two papers. However, each paper will carry a maximum of 250 marks and the duration will be of two hours each.

The second exam will be conducted for candidates who clear the first test. The second exam will be a personality test of 100 marks.

Candidates applying for the examination will have to pay Rs 200 as registration fee. Aspirants who are yet to appear for their final MBBS examinations can also apply for the UPSC CMS 2021 test.

The age limit of candidates should be below 32 years of age. For more details and information regarding the exam, candidates can check the official site of UPSC upsc.gov.in.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and lockdown in the country, the date of the UPSC CMS 2021 exam, and many other exams conducted by the commission has been revised.