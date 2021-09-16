UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021: Admit cards released at upsc.gov.in; check details

The exam will be held at various exam centres across the country on 10 October. In case applicants see any error in the hall ticket, they can get it corrected by the UPSC

The admit cards for the Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Prelims Exam 2021 has been put out by the UPSC. Candidates can now download their hall tickets at the official website - https://www.upsc.gov.in/.

Check steps to download the hall tickets for the UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021 here:

― Go to the official website, https://www.upsc.gov.in/

― Click on the hall tickets for the Civil Services Prelims Examination 2021 link that is given on the homepage

― Read the instructions carefully and log in using the required details such as your registration number or roll number

― Enter the password or date of birth and correctly submit the verification caption

― The UPSC IAS Prelims admit card 2021 will appear onscreen

― Save and download a copy of the admit card for the future

Here's the direct link: https://upsconline.nic.in/eadmitcard/admitcard_csp_2021/

The exam will be held at various exam centres across the country on 10 October. In case applicants see any error in the hall ticket, they can get it corrected by the UPSC.

The commission has also released certain guidelines for the Civil Services Prelims Examination 2021. Candidates have to arrive at the exam hall well in advance of the commencement of the test. Entry to the exam centre will be closed ten minutes before the start of the paper.

The exam will be held in accordance with COVID-19 protocols, including social distancing and personal hygiene. Candidates can carry a small bottle of hand sanitizer to the exam centre. No applicant will be allowed into the exam hall without a face mask. However, candidates have to remove the mask for verification by the exam authorities, whenever required.

Candidates also need to carry their admit cards, along with the photo identity proof mentioned in the hall ticket to the exam centre. Those without a clear copy of their photographs on the hall ticket will be required to bring a photo identity proof and two passport size photographs, along with an undertaking, while appearing for the test.