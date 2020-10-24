UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2020 results declared at upsc.gov.in; CSE Mains on 8 January
UPSC Prelims 2020 | Candidates who have qualified the preliminary exam will now have to fill the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) to appear for the Civil Services Main examination.
The UPSC Prelims 2020 results have been declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on its official website - upsc.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared for the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary exam on 4 October can check their score and qualifying status on the official website.
The Commission has also released the Indian Forest Service Preliminary Examination 2020 result.
The DAF-I form will be available at upsconline.nic.in from 28 October to 11 November up to 6 pm.
The Commission will conduct the UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination 2020 on 8 January 2021.
The e-admit card along with the time table for the UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2020 will be uploaded on the Commission's website 3-4 weeks before the commencement of the exam.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Exam was earlier scheduled for 31 May, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown. The exam had objective type question.
Candidates who took the exam gave mixed reactions regarding the difficult level of the paper.
As per a report by The Times of India, marks, cut off and answer key of the screening test conducted through preliminary exam 2020 will be uploaded on the Commission's website after the entire process of UPSC Civil Services Exam 2020 gets over.
Steps to check UPSC Civil Services Preliminary exam results 2020:
Step 1: Visit UPSC's official website - UPSC.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, tap on the link that reads, "Result of the CIVIL SERVICES (PRELIMINARY) EXAMINATION, 2020."
Step 3: You will be directed to a new page, where you will have to click on result link.
Step 4: The result will open in PDF document. Scroll down to check for your roll number.
Direct link to check UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2020 result: https://upsconline.nic.in/WR-CSP-20-231020-Engl-F.pdf
Direct link to check Indian Forest Service Preliminary Examination 2020 result: https://upsconline.nic.in/WR-IFSP-20-231020-Engl-F.pdf
