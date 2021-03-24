UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2021 registration to close at 6 pm today; check upsc.gov.in

Candidates who want to apply for UPSC CSP 2021 can visit the official website https://upsc.gov.in/ before 6 pm to apply for the exam

The online registration for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2021 will be closing today, 24 March, at 6 pm.

Steps to register:

Step 1: Visit the website https://upsc.gov.in/

Step 2: On the homepage in the ‘examinations’ section, click on ‘Online Application for Various Examinations of UPSC’

Step 3: A new page will open. Click on the option ‘Click Here for PART I’

Step 4: Now, read all the instructions carefully. Certify that you have read the instructions by clicking on Yes

Step 5: This will open part 1 of the registration. Fill in all the details, pay the fees and upload your photograph and signature. Lastly, select your examination centre and agree to the declaration

Step 6: After completion of part 1, visit the application page again to complete part 2 of the registration

Step 7: Download your UPSC CSP 2021 registration form

Step 8: Take a print out of the form and keep it safely for future reference

Woman aspirants are exempted from paying the application fees, like those from the SC and ST categories. People with benchmark disabilities applying for the exam also need not pay fees. Candidates from all the other categories will have to pay Rs 100 as the application fees.

According to The Indian Express, the UPSC Civil Services preliminary exam will be held on Sunday, 27 June, 2021. As many as 712 vacancies will be filled through this examination.

Aspirants of this exam should be less than 32 years of age as of 1 August, 2021 while the minimum age requirement for appearing in UPSC CSP 2021 is 21 years.